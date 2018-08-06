Obituary: Kate Jordan Vieira, newborn

SOUTHINGTON: Kate Jordan Vieira passed away peacefully shortly before her birth on Friday, July 27, 2018. She was delivered at 8:14 AM weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 20 ½ inches and is the youngest child of John J. and Michelle (Libby) Vieira of Southington, CT.

In addition to her parents, Kate is survived by her beloved older sister, Carly, of two years, maternal grandparents Dennis and Carol Libby of Cheshire and paternal grandparents Joseph and Rita Vieira of Newington. She is also cherished by her uncle Michael Vieira and wife Ali of Rocky Hill, aunt Alycia Winter and husband Sean and their children Finley and Madeline of Richmond, VA, aunt Rebecca Robinson and husband Henry and their children Trinity, ZJ, and London of North Haven and uncle Aaron Libby of New York, NY. She was greeted in Heaven by her great-grandparents Sam and Lena Libby, Sebastian and Alice Frinzi, Joseph and Antoinette Cherwinski, and Joao and Maria Vieira.

John and Michelle would like to thank the staff of the Yale-New Haven Hospital Labor and Birth Unit for their love, compassion, and support during this difficult time. They will also be forever grateful to Fiona Johnson and the Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Foundation for graciously memorializing Kate’s life in photographs that her family can hold close to their hearts forever.

Final arrangements for Kate are in the care of the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm Street, Wallingford. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 8th from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday evening at 6 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be forwarded to Ronald McDonald House Charities of CT and Western MA Inc., 501 George Street, Suite A, New Haven, CT 06511 (www.rmhc.org).

