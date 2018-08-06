Local man arrested for tirade at Citgo

Ryan Garry, 24, of Southington was charged by police on Sunday, Aug. 5 for a tirade at Citgo gas station at 202 Main St.

The police investigation revealed that Garry entered the store and verbally threatened the clerk, throwing the pin pad for the credit card/debit card machine at the clerk before walking out of the gas station. The clerk locked Garry out of the store, but Garry attempted to smash the glass doors with a metal newspaper stand.

Police arrived on scene, and Garry fled a short distance before being taken into custody without further incident.

Garry was charged with third degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening. He was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court later that same day.