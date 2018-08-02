Obituary: Patricia Anne (Petrillo) Magaudda, 77

SCARBOROUGH – Patricia Anne (Petrillo) Magaudda, 77, of Pine Point, wife of the late Dr. Michael M.P. Magaudda, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Southington, CT, on October 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Petrillo. She attended and graduated from Southington High School and Southern Connecticut State University. Patricia went on to further her education at Columbia University in New York City, where she graduated with a Master’s Degree in Special Education in June of 1965. Her Special Education career spanned over 30 years, retiring from Acton Maine School Department in 2001 as the Director of Special Education.

After summering in Maine for many years, Patricia then met and married her husband Dr. Michael M.P. Magaudda on May 20, 1972 and settled in Maine to raise her family. Throughout her time in Maine, she touched the lives of many people who became close friends. Family was most important to Patricia and she showed her love by cooking for and entertaining family and friends every chance she could. Pat can be remembered best for her big heart, generosity and her love for gathering her loved ones together. She enjoyed spending her time by traveling with her husband, reading in the Pine Point sun and spending time with her two daughters. Her three granddaughters loved to hear her stories of our family growing up in the beautiful state of Maine.

Patricia is also predeceased by her sister, Camille Wojcik.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Michelle M. Phelan of Southport, CT, and Gina Marie Magaudda of Milford, CT; her loving granddaughters, Avery Grace Phelan, Adele Marie Phelan, and Anne Patricia Phelan. Patricia is also survived by her brother, John Petrillo and his wife Jackie of Scarborough, ME, and her brother-in-law, Frank Wojcik of Pittsfield, MA. Patricia will also be dearly missed by many loving nieces and nephews.

All services for Patricia will be held in her hometown of Southington, CT.

Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018 at St. Thomas Church in Southington, CT, with burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery.

