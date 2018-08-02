Obituary: Nancy A. (Fiorello) Berger, 74

Nancy A. (Fiorello) Berger, 74, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday July, 30, 2018 at MidState Medical Center.

Born in New Britain on February 6, 1944 to the late Albert and Concetta (Corridino) Fiorello, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Nancy retired from General Electric after many years of service. She loved her friends and family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her two children: daughter, Tina Marie Cianciolo and her husband George of Plantsville and son, Edward Berger Jr. and his wife Michelle Nadeau Berger of Southington and 5 grandchildren: Steven, Lisa and Matthew Cianciolo, Aaron Berger and Ryan and Nicole Dionne. She is also survived by her loving companion for the last 28 years, Cesar Gonzalez, her brother, Joseph Fiorello and his wife Lisa of Southington; sister, Alvera Andolino and her husband Armando of Plantsville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Berger Sr. and brother, Albert Fiorello.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery Street, Suite 484, San Francisco, CA 94104.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10-11 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

