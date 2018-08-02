Obituary: Edward T. Piascik, 98

Edward T. Piascik, 98, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Mikosz) Piascik for over 50 years.

Born on October 1, 1919 in New Britain to the late Michael and Valeria (Rodzanski) Piascik, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Ed owned the Nook restaurant in the 1950s and worked for many years as a foreman at different manufacturing companies. He had a passion for cars and loved playing the harmonica. Ed was smart and a hard worker who could fix almost anything, especially cars.

He is survived by three daughters: Laura Mitchell, Diane Loukopoulos and her husband George and Cheryl Pasek; one grandson, Peter Loukopoulos and his wife Tracy, one great-grandson, Maxwell, all of Southington and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers; Albin, Tony and Benny Piascik and one sister, Mary Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Church PNCC, 200 Summer St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in the Holy Trinity Church PNCC Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10- 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

