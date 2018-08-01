Dancing with Miss Connecticut

Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei danced her way to the state title demonstrating her agility with Irish Step Dancing.

And now she will be teaching others some fleet-footed steps in Irish Step, ballet, contemporary, and jazz over the coming weeks. And it is intended to help raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network, the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and the Miss America Scholarship Fund.

Irish Step and conditioning classes will be offered at Griffin Academy, 275 Main St., Wethersfield on Saturday, Aug. 4. Students 8 and under meet from 10 to 11 a.m. and students ages from 11 a.m. to noon.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 11, Oei teaches jazz dance at Triple Threat Dance Studio, 1261 Meriden Ave., Wolcott from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Finally, on Friday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oei arrives at Connecticut Dance City and the Arts, 37 Center St., Southington to teach ballet and contemporary.

All classes are a $30 donation.

To sign up for the classes, email bookmissct@missct.org