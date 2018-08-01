Camila Cabello: A star is born at the Mohegan Sun Arena

Pop singer Camilla Cabello gave every indication at her July 31 show at the Mohegan Sun Arena that she is poised on the edge of being a star. The former member of Fifth Harmony headlined her first ever arena event, packing the house in Uncasville. The Connecticut gig was a side trip from her current stint as opener for megastar Taylor Swift. The audience of primarily girls in their mid-teens cheered and screamed as Cabello performed hits like “Never Be the Same” and the encore “Havana.” The singer proved to be a well-rounded performer with an impressive voice and just as impressive dance moves.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN