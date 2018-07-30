Southington Community Theatre to hold July auditions for October show

On Monday, July 30 and Tuesday, July 31, Southington Community Theatre will hold open auditions for its October production of “A Party to Murder,” a play by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes.

Auditions for three male parts and three female parts will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Southington Community Theatre Hall, 1237 Marion Ave. in Marion (the former Marion firehouse).

No appointments are necessary. Actors should be prepared to read from the script.

“A Party to Murder” follows six people engaged in a secret murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage on Halloween. Invited by writer Charles Prince, the group appears set for a weekend of fun…until ghosts from the past come to haunt the proceedings and it becomes clear that all is not as it seems.

The game takes on a sinister dimension when guests begin to die and the remaining players realize that they are playing for their lives. Tension rises. Secret passageways, incriminating letters, hidden compartments, bodies in the window seat, and a 25-year-old unsolved mystery culminates in an unexpected and terrifying conclusion.

“A Party to Murder” will be directed by Peter E. Pristic and produced by Pristic and Heidi Bass-Lamberto.

For more information, email southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call (860) 833-7160.