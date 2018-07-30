Property line dispute turns physical

On Saturday, July 28, a dispute between neighbors on Autran Avenue turned physical, and police arrested two of the three people involved.

The investigation began when police were called to investigate a domestic dispute involving three people. According to police two people were involved in a dispute over a property line when one pushed the other and struck him with a wooden stake used to mark the property line. The victim that was pushed then struck back with another one of those stakes.A third person came out of the house and pushed one of the others to the ground.

Minor injuries were reported, and police withheld names since this was classified as a domestic dispute. One person involved did not face charges. The other two were charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault. One was released on a $2,500 bond, and the other was released on a $1,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 30.