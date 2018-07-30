Obituary: David E. Baker, 76

David E. Baker, 76, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 after a long struggle with complications from esophageal cancer. He had been the loving husband of Barbara (Cassedy) Baker for 56 wonderful years.

David was born December 14, 1941 in Baltimore (Overlea), MD to the late Samuel V. and Margaret E. (Boughter) Baker.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by three sons: Jeffrey Baker and his partner Carrie Doherty of Oxford, MA, Scott Baker and his wife Marjorie of Northfield, CT, and Todd Baker and his wife Heather of Southington, CT; 5 grandchildren: Katie Baker and her husband Gregg Grenier, Megan Baker and her partner Andrew Masley, Samuel Baker, Sarah Baker, and Tyler Baker and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jane Anne and Franklin Baker.

David proudly served in the U. S. Coast Guard. He graduated from the University of Baltimore Law School in 1968. He lived in Franklin, MA for 26 years and was a passionate volunteer for youth sports, serving as coach and president of various leagues including hockey, soccer, and baseball. He also served as President of the JAYCEES, a young person’s leadership organization.

David was the proud owner and president of Torrey S. Crane Company in Plantsville. Through his career, he served as a senior representative of ARMCO Steel and Vice president of the Haskell Company. He was a worldwide traveler and collected coins and Baker Chocolate Company memorabilia despite not liking chocolate himself. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing with his friends in New Hampshire and at the American Legion in Southington. Dave loved boating, biking and enjoyed watching the Red Sox. He was also a member of the FF Card Club. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished the time they spent together.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 4-7pm at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.