Obituary: Claudia Jean (Neil) Magnoli

Claudia Jean (Neil) Magnoli born Sept 11, 1955, died peacefully last week in a Florida hospital after an unexpected illness. She was surrounded by her son and daughter-in law and her last days were spent on a sunny pool deck, pina colada in hand.

Claudia is with her husband Jim again. The two fell in love at Southington High School, they were married for 43 years before Jim passed in October 2016. The couple lived briefly in Washington state, then returned to their home-town and made a beautiful life together full of laughter and fun with the Vumbaco/Tenney families, neighbors, motorcycle riders, and cats.

Claudia is survived by her son, Michael Magnoli and his wife, Breanna, of Boca Raton, Fla.; Mother Carole Neil of Farmington, the Magnoli family of Southington, anyone who ever called her, “Auntie Claudia.”

She was predeceased by her father, Charles Neil; and brother, Eric Neil, and Father in law John Magnoli. She was still in mourning for her “Jimmy” at the time of her passing.

Claudia was most recently a teacher’s aide in a Pre-K classroom at St. Bridget School in Cheshire, but spent several years with Jim at New England Liner Systems, before that she worked with “sister-friend” Joanne Tenney at The Perfect Ten.

Claudia was an avid reader, a gentle soul, she touched many with her kindness and she is deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 18th, 11:00 A.M. at Grace United Methodist Church in Southington. Please wear something purple, Claudias favorite color. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Claudia’s memory to the CT Humane Society. Visit www.give.cthumane.org.