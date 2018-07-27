Obituary: William R. ‘Billy’ Woods, 78

William R. “Billy” Woods, 78, of Southington, passed away at home, surrounded by his beloved family and friends on July 16, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Linda, and his siblings: Patricia Falkner, Sandy Blanchard (Donald), George Woods and Beverly Ogonowski; his daughter Cathy Woods; stepdaughter, Lisa Schaffer (Chris); stepson, Scott Wilson (Heather); his grandchildren, Jessica McLawhon (Brandon), Ricky Barrett, Mikey Dow, and great-grandson, Jack Nolan McLawhon and many nieces and nephews.

Billy was a longtime resident of Plantsville, CT and employed for 53 years at Evergreen Nursery, before retiring to Myrtle Beach in 2017. He made many customers happy with his outstanding landscaping skills and remained friends with many of them, even after the jobs were completed.

He was a volunteer firefighter at Company No.3 of Milldale, CT for 15 years. Billy was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Southington and an avid Nascar and devoted Dale Earnhart Sr. fan. He loved his cars, a 1966 Buick and 1989 Corvette, which he loved to showcase. His favorite pastimes included: long Harley rides with Linda; spending time meticulously taking care of his own lawn and playing golf, even though he found it quite annoying at times.

A special thank you to Hal Ballard and Bill and Emmy Pritt during this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.