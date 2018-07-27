Obituary: Philip R. Johnson, 60

Philip R. Johnson, 60, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 22, 2018 after a long illness. He was a loving son, brother and friend.

Born on June 10, 1958 in Hartford to Dolores (Eckel) Johnson and the late Robert A. Johnson, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Phil worked as an aerospace machinist for many years. He was a gentle soul who was friendly and loved life. He was good natured, loved animals and his family. Some of his best memories were with his family at Gardner Lake.

In addition to his mother Dolores, he is survived by 2 brothers, Kenneth Johnson of Southington and Glenn Johnson of Wolcott; his nephew, Karl Johnson, niece, Kylie Johnson and many cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil’s memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com