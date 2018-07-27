Obituary: Julia Grigerek, 103

Julia Grigerek, 103, passed away on Tuesday July 17 2018 at Westfield Care Center in Meriden. Julia was born in Southington on December 25, 1914, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Grigerek. Julia was a parishioner of The Immaculate Conception Church in Southington.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by three brothers Andrew, John and Joseph Grigerek along with four sisters Elizabeth Culper, Katheryn Lozoski a sister Anna along with a sister Mary Grigerek.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchia.com