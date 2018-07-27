Miami woman charged with fraudulent purchases at Southington Target

Jillian Uffner, 24, of Miami, Fla., turned herself in at the Southington Police Department after learning that there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest for an incident at the Southington Target store on June 10, 2018.

According to the warrant, Uffner and a co-conspirator entered the store and placed multiple items in a shopping cart, including a Dyson fan, a HP Chromebook laptop, and an Arlo security camera. They then went to another section of the store and switched the scanner tags on these items with items that were less expensive.

At a self-checkout area, the duo scanned the items with the fraudulent price tags and left the store. The total value of the items in their cart was $1,164.48, but they only paid $15.48 at the self-checkout.

The police investigation revealed that these types of thefts had been ongoing at multiple Target stores, and that Uffner was on a video from a Target store in Virginia where she presented an identification showing her to be Jillian Uffner. It was further discovered that Uffner and her co-conspirator were selling the items on the internet.

Police believe that the couple are involved in seven other larcenies throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. The status of the investigations in the other jurisdictions is unknown at this time.

Uffner was charged with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. She was held pending a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 27.