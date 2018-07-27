Editorial: The show must go on

The irony wasn’t lost on us last year as we watched 2017 Little Miss Sunshine Layla Compolo dodging puddles during a sprint through the rain at last year’s Taste of Southington. All day, Marie Secondo was holding her breath during weather reports that seemed to promise that the event would be over before the rains began. It didn’t help.

Southington residents weren’t fooled. We didn’t even have to look at the weather forecasts. When it comes to Southington festivals, there’s one thing for certain…It’s going to rain. Of course, that never seems to stop us. Despite weather challenges at all three of last year’s festivals, people still came out in force.

After all, we’re used to it. We can’t remember an Italian-American Festival, A Taste of Southington, or an Apple Harvest Festival that didn’t seem to be affected in one way or another by weather. Yet, crowds continue to turn out.

This weekend’s Italian-American Festival (full schedule, see link at the bottom) is the unofficial kick-off for Southington’s 2018 “festival season,” so it’s no surprise that there’s a hint of rain in the forecast as we went to press on Tuesday. The good news is that, other than a possibility of a stray thunderstorm on Friday, the fireworks should stay dry.

The great news is that the folks at the Sons of Italy, Sorelle d’Italia, and Southington UNICO are always ready for the weather. There’s never a shortage of dining tents to escape to with your sausage and peppers to wait out a storm. So don’t let the fear of inclement weather stop you from going.

If you are looking to start a diet over the next few weeks, you may want to rethink it. The Italian-American Festival kicks off a week-long gastronomical feast that continues into Wednesday (rain date on Thursday) for the annual A Taste of Southington (see link at the bottom) celebration at the Barnes Museum on N. Main Street, just a few steps from the Music on the Green (featuring Cover2Cover and sponsored by the Drive-In Committee). Surprise, surprise. the long-range forecase calls for a chance of rain.

We know that rain’s not ideal, but don’t let it stop you from taking in the sights, sounds, and tastes of either event. Make sure you bring an umbrella and your appetite. There’s always plenty of space under the tents to take in a meal or listen to the music on the stage. The stage, itself, has a roof to keep out the rains, and you can always duck into a local business to avoid a shower and do some shopping.

Of course, visitors should check the forecast first and www.Southington.org for any severe weather updates that might affect the festivals. You can also check the Italian-American Festival Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SouthingtonItalianFestival) before you visit this weekend or check out the library’s website (www.southingtonlibrary.org) before you head out for A Taste of Southington on Wednesday.

The show will go on, and we hope to see you there.

To comment on this story or to contact Southington Observer editor John Goralski, email him at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com.