We’re all in this together….

On Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 Southington youth summer theater players came together in the Southington High School auditorium for two performances of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” The production was directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel and featured members of the Footlights program for Southington students entering grades 7 and 8 in the fall. This weekend, curtains open for another musical “Catch Me if You Can,” a play based on the hit DreamWorks film, featuring members of the Spotlights program (grades 9-12). Curtains open at 7 p.m. at Southington High School, and tickets cost $5.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI