Man arrested for domestic dispute and disturbance at Motel 6

John McGill, 40, of Southington, was arrested on Monday, July 23 for a domestic dispute at Motel 6 on Queen Street, which involved his 8-month-old child and the child’s mother.

Police received reports that McGill was in the front office yelling, and he refused to leave. When police arrived, McGill was in the parking lot, still yelling at bystanders.

Further investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from an argument with the mother of his child in the hotel room. The dispute became physical, and McGill grabbed the woman and shook her, hit her, punched a lamp, and damaged a shower rod in the hotel room. At the time of the incident, McGill was holding the minor child.

The victim suffered a minor injury in this incident. The child was not injured.

McGill was charged with risk of injury to a minor, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and disorderly conduct. He was held pending a $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 24.