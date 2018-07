Fire report for the July 27 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 62 incidents from Monday, July 9 to Sunday, July 15:

Monday, July 9

12:34:14 p.m., Wheeler Village Dr., Service Call

1:48:32 p.m., 253 West St., Lock-out Building

3:02:15 p.m., 30 Laning St., Days Inn, Vehicle accident

2:12:39 p.m., 23 Beecher St., Public service

4:48:34 p.m., 23 Beecher St., Public service

5:01:57 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Smoke detector activation

5:17:46 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:32:15 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living, Cover assignment

5:57:53 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

6:30:28 p.m., 99 Eden Ave., Outside equipment fire

8:50:18 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Medical assist EMS

9:55:17 p.m., S. Main St. and Atwater St., Passenger vehicle fire

10:08:10 p.m., Twin Pond Ter. and Crown Ridge, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

11:58:45 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Passenger vehicle fire

Tuesday, July 10

12:08:30 a.m., 29 Darling St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

6:45:28 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

10:36:55 a.m., 54 Benny Dr., Medical assist EMS

11:32:41 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy, Alarm system activation, no fire

1:06:42 p.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Michael’s, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

1:47:10 p.m., 131 Green Valley Dr., Dumpster or other outside trash

2:15:58 p.m., 218 Laning St., Vehicle accident

2:32:27 p.m., 210 Laning St., Vehicle accident

4:22:15 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist EMS

4:46:09 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Passenger vehicle fire

5:23:02 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living, Public service

10:16:41p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, July 11

11:10:27 a.m., I-84 Westbound Ramp, Good intent call

12:05:20 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

12:30:13 p.m., 387 S. End Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

12:56:22 p.m., 77 W. Main St., Plainville, Cover assignment

5:21:55 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living, Public service

8:35:38 p.m., 1173 Queen St., Vehicle accident

Thursday, July 12

5:16:24 a.m., 545 S. End Rd., CO detector activation

5:43:04 a.m., Berlin Ave. and Woodruff St., No Incident found on arrival

12:45:11 p.m., 826 Queen St., Puerto Vallarta, Vehicle accident

1:06:37 p.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Alarm system activation, no fire

2:50:04 p.m., 1685 West St., HazMat release investigation

5:39:46 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living, Public service

7:28:34 p.m., S. End Rd. and South Boro, Gasoline or other flammable

Friday, July 13

12:40:32 a.m., 6 Brookside Dr., CO detector activation

4:20:57 a.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm system sounded

9:20:20 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Refrigeration leak

10:16:32 a.m., 240 Sun Valley Dr., Medical assist EMS

11:05:10 a.m., 45 Ridgewood Rd., Assist police or other government

12:42:08 p.m., Grove St. and Hillside Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:30:34 p.m., 22 Magnolia Way, HazMat release investigation

5:38:20 p.m., 20 Grove St., Faith Living, Cover assignment

7:17:21 p.m., 1169 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

7:56:04 p.m., 29 County Rd., Lock-out Building

8:49:49 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Assist invalid

10:53:12 p.m., 151 Butternut Ln., CO detector activation

Saturday, July 14

8:50:07 a.m., 126 Roaring Brook Dr., Smoke detector activation

11:00:26 a.m., 33 Knowles Ave., No Incident found on arrival

1:06:40 p.m., 75 Spring St., BJ’s, Lock-out Vehicle

3:34:53 p.m., 82 Clearview Ct., CO detector activation

6:47:20 p.m., 90 Saddlebrook Path, Smoke detector activation

Sunday, July 15