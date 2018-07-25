Being of Sound mind: Local swimmers take on Long Island Sound for charity fundraiser

Southington will be well-represented at this year’s Swim Across the Sound, a major fundraising event for the St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation in Bridgeport.

David Malsheske, a Plantsville native who works at St. Vincent’s as a physician’s assistant, organized his own team for this year’s event after participating in a six-team relay with his son Jackson last year.

The relay the Malshekes were on last year, Sink or Swim, finished first in the corporate division of the event. Swim Across the Sound raises money for the hospital’s cancer care efforts.

This time around, David Malsheske and Jackson Malsheske, a member of the Southington High boys swimming and diving team, are teaming up with four other Blue Knights past and present on a relay called Knights of the Sound Table. Swim Across the Sound is a 15.5-mile marathon that goes across Long Island Sound from Port Jefferson, Long Island, N.Y., to Captain’s Cove in Bridgeport. Swim Across the Sound will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Knights of the Sound Table team members have been directly affected by cancer. Team members Brendon and Brian Egan are swimming in memory of their grandfather. Brendon is a graduate of the SHS Class of 2018, and Brian will be a junior this fall.

“Jose L. Amaro was our mother’s father and passed at the age of 60 from cholangiocarcinoma, which is a cancer of the liver ducts,” team members Brendon and Brian Egan wrote in their Facebook posts about the event. “[Our] mother has kept his memory alive and has enriched us with so much of his great wisdom, motivational quotes and deep love and affection for family. So it’s in his memory that we embark on this journey.”

“This is extremely near to me, as I and many of my family members have experienced cancer and the destruction it can cause,” Evan Bender, a graduate of the SHS Class of 2018, wrote on the team website.

To donate to Knights of the Sound Table, go to www.svmcf.convio.net/site/TR/Swim/General?team_id=1111&pg=team&fr_id=1040 and click “DONATE NOW” in the upper right hand corner of the screen.