‘A Taste of Southington’ at the Barnes Museum on Aug. 1

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Barnes Museum staff and local vendors are keeping fingers crossed with hopes of good weather for this year’s 17th annual Taste of Southington, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Last year’s torrential downpour was a damper—literally—although many residents were undeterred by a little rain.

Held on the grounds of the Barnes Museum at 85 N. Main St., this year’s event will feature 11 local restaurants and fun, family-friendly entertainment.

“The Taste of Southington is a good old-fashioned, community oriented event with a little something for everyone,” said museum curator, Marie Secondo. “Come on down and get a flavor of some of our wonderful restaurants right here in town.”

This year’s restaurants include: Caffè del Mondo, Craft Kitchen, Flair Restaurant, Ideal Tavern, Kettle Bagels, Catering by Chef Ralph, Paradise Pizza & Grill, Namaste India, Paul Gregory’s Bistro, Smokin’ with Chris, and Sweet mango Japanese & Thai Cuisine. The first five restaurants listed are all new to the event this year.

“We like to approach and invite newly opened restaurants each year for attendees to experience,” said Secondo. “We make sure that, ethnically, we have a variety of different tastes and restaurants. No two restaurants serve the same thing.”

TD Bank has fully sponsored the Taste of Southington event each year. Secondo said there is no financial burden to the town of Southington.

Taste of Southington is purposely scheduled on a Wednesday each year so that attendees can enjoy the weekly summer program, Music on the Green afterwards.

“We do that intentionally so that our guests can come here and enjoy a variety of wonderful foods, then meander down the street to the town green and enjoy the rest of the day,” she said. “It’s almost like a mini block party with family fun for everyone.”

Alongside the food, guests can also enjoy an open-house tour of the Barnes Museum, featuring the “vintage hat exhibit,” which has been so successful this summer that it has been extended due to popular demand. The Barnes family owned a sizeable collection of elegant hats that seem to capture different points throughout history. The hats are scattered around the home for guests to view.

Additionally, there will be entertainment by Gregory Allen, a crooner/artist who will be performing hits by Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, and others as well as hits from the 50s, 60s and 90s. There will also be free face painting, glitter tattoos and balloon animals provided by Putin’ on the Ritz for children.

“We hope to bring some awareness to the Barnes Museum, a true treasure trove right in the heart of Southington,” said Secondo. The museum hosts a number of events throughout the year including a car show, hospitality night, a beautiful Christmas décor exhibit and more. The museum has been visited by all 50 U.S. states and 49 countries around the world.

For more information, visit www.SouthingtonLibrary.org.