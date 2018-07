On June 26, the Apple Valley Southington Chapter 4943 of AARP inducted new officers during a business meeting and special luncheon at The Orchards at Southington. The chapter supports the community in many ways, including gifts and volunteers for the all-night high school graduation party, outreach to veterans at the Rocky Hill Veterans Home, two annual scholarships for high school seniors, and more. For more information, visit www.AVS4943.org.