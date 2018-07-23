Suspect caught in vehicle burglary at Shop Rite

Police arrested James Michael Young, 36, of Naugatuck, today for charges stemming from a vehicle burglary complaint at the Shop Rite plaza, at 650 Queen St. in Southington.

According to police, a Shop Rite employee left a wallet and a sweatshirt in his vehicle and went into work. When the employee returned to the vehicle on break, both items were missing. The employee also noticed that he received several notifications that his debit card had been used in the area for purchases totaling $204.21.

Officers were able to review video and identify Young as the suspect, and police were able to locate him at the Motel 6 on Queen Street. Young was taken into custody at that location and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, third degree identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court today.