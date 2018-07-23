Obituary: William Perriello, 95

William Perriello, 95, of Southington, passed away on Friday July 20, 2018 at Southington Care Center surrounded by loving family. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Dumouchel) Perriello.

Bill was born on June 26, 1923 in Waterbury, and was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Martone) Perriello. He was a WW II Veteran serving in the US Navy.

William had been employed as an executive vice president of Dumouchel Paper Company of Waterbury, retiring after 42 years of service.

William is survived by his 4 children, Janice Huang and her husband Philip of Watertown, William J. Perriello Jr. and his wife Kristen of Waterbury, Susan Philbrick and her husband Scott of Madison, ME and John Perriello and his wife Donna of Plantsville. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a sister Mary Scopino of Melbourne, FL along with several nieces and nephews.

Bill was predeceased by his daughter Joan Huntley and two brothers Robert and Charles.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. Donations may be made in his memory to The National Kidney Foundation of CT 1463 Highland Ave. Cheshire, CT. 06492.

