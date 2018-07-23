Obituary: William Brady Harkness, 85

William Brady Harkness, son of the late Dublina (Brady) Harkness and the late William Simpson Harkness of Edinburgh Scotland, born on August 7, 1932 in New Haven, Connecticut, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain campus, on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

William (Bill) was the husband of almost 39 years to Priscilla (Fraulino) Harkness, and father to sons William David (Robin), Peter G. Harkness (Joan), and Scott D. (Laura), grandfather to Ashley Harkness, Amber Harkness, Scott Harkness, Jr., Samantha Harkness, William D. Harkness, Jr. (Amanda), Joseph Morelli, and Kathy Morelli.

William was a graduate of Hopkins School in New Haven, Connecticut, and attended UCONN in Storrs. William was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Korean Conflict from 1952 – 1956. He later worked at Pratt & Whitney in North Haven, Raymond Engineering in Middletown, and retired from R & D Precision in Wallingford.

William was a member of the Republican Town Committee for the City of Meriden, Connecticut; President of the Board of Directors for the Kuhn Employment Opportunities, Inc. in Meriden, Connecticut; Chairman of the Personnel Review Board for the City of Meriden, Connecticut; he was very involved with the Spring Lake Village Condominium Board of Directors in Southington, Connecticut, where he has resided for the past 29 years, serving as President for 18 years.

While young William enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, and paddle ball. William was a lifelong Giants NFL fan, a UCONN basketball and football fan, and enjoyed watching golf and tennis matches. William was an avid reader and missed it when he lost his eyesight to complications from diabetes and a stroke.

William and Priscilla enjoyed touring on his Honda Goldwings and traveled to Scotland and England, across the U.S. and Canada, and up and down the coast of Nova Scotia. In later years, when forced to retire his motorcycle, took to cruising, and together they share many fond memories and new friendships. William’s favorite place of all to visit from the time he was a small boy to recent times was Nantucket, Massachusetts.

William’s family is comforted by knowing how much he will be missed and the legacy that he leaves behind.

A memorial service and Military Honors will be held Thursday, 7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Thursday 4-7 p.m.

