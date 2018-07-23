Obituary: Guido Chiulli, 80

Guido Chiulli, 80, beloved husband of Carol (Castracane) Chiulli, passed away at his home, in the Plantsville section of Southington on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Born in Cugnoli, Abruzzi, Italy on May 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Luigi and Elisabetta Chiulli. Guido came to the United States in1966. He worked for O & G Industries for over 30 years. He had a love of gardening, especially growing tomatoes and fig trees.

Besides his wife of 48 years, he is survived by a daughter Cristina Taylor of Plantsville, a son Carlo Chiulli and his wife Kathy of Southington, his grandchildren, Jenna Taylor, Justin, Derek and Nathan Chiulli. He also leaves his sisters Alice DiDomizio of Cromwell and Olga Giampietro and husband Antonio of Canada and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Delfino, Mario, Donato and Antonio, two sisters, Aurora and Sabina.

The Funeral will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home; 211 N. Main St. Entombment will be in the mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.