Meriden Avenue closed due to a fallen tree

Southington police were called to the scene of a fallen tree on Meriden Avenue at 1 p.m. today, and officers announced that the read is cleared while workers remove the tree and repair damage. The tree fell across the roadway in the area of 905 Meriden Ave., and it caused damage to utility lines and poles.

Meriden Avenue is currently closed from East Street to Stuart Drive. East Street is closed from the intersection of South Plains Road to Meriden Avenue.

Detours are in place as follows;

Southbound traffic on Meriden Avenue is being diverted onto S. End Road to Savage Street and then back onto Meriden Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Meriden Avenue is being diverted onto Stuart Drive to S. Plains Road to East Street onto Berlin Street and then onto Meriden Avenue.

It is not known at this time how long the road will be closed.