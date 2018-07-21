Letter: Former Bradley chief of staff opposes moving ER

To the editor:

I am writing to comment on the article concerning Bradley Memorial Hospital. It was well written and informative.

I was chief of general surgery for over 40 years and was chief of staff for several years at Bradley. I was the first specialist at Bradley and worked to bring all the specialties that enabled us to have a first-rate hospital. This effort was supported by Al Dudzik, Ralph Mann, Carl Sokolowski, and others.

Rosemary Champagne and Bonnie Sica have done a great job in keeping Bradley Memorial open. I have not been vocal in the debate because I knew there were changes on the horizon. Such expensive units as the ICU have been consolidated into the larger hospitals. I do not know the exact use of the current beds and structure at Bradley, other than the operating room and the emergency room, but I do believe a useful purpose can be developed for the rest of the hospital.

I read the remark by the president of the Hospital of Central Connecticut that the hospital is one hundred years old and should be demolished. This statement is misleading. Actually, the hospital opened its doors in 1938. There have been many renovations and improvements over the years making the current facility much more modern as a cursory inspection would show.

The reason I am writing this article is to comment on the preposterous idea of moving the emergency room from a beautifully centrally located area to the congested Queen Street site.

The current facility has a renovated emergency room with CT scan and MRI available. To duplicate this in another facility is a colossal waste. To say you may get more taxes is only to invite higher health costs.

I am not a disinterested observer. I had my medical practice at 70 Berlin Ave. where I was content to stay. I was urged by the hospital to move with other professionals to the Medical Arts Building attached to Bradley in order to enhance the status of the hospital. It is time now to be sensible and not to be too eager to tear down the outstanding landmark on the hill.

Ambrose Alfonsi, M.D., Southington