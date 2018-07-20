Obituary: Timothy Alcutt Sr., 43

Timothy Alcutt Sr., 43 of Southington passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Once again Timmy gave new meaning to the phrase “refusing to go quietly”. He was the loving husband of Tammy (Farnsworth) Alcutt for 22 years.

Born November 15, 1974 in Derby, he was the son of Dorothy Sabo and the late Randy Smith.

In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by his four children, Randi Alcutt, Pvt. Timothy (Buddy) Alcutt Jr., Jesse Alcutt and Maggi Alcutt; his pride and joy his granddaughter Andi Marie Alcutt; two brothers, Brian Alcutt and wife Jodi and Alex Sabo; mother-in-law, Sherry Farnsworth and future son-in-law Marcus Lamon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, BJ and Candie Farnsworth and their children, Samantha, Andrew and Joshua. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Bruce Farnsworth Sr.

Timmy was a welder for Fries Spinning in Wallingford. He was incredibly proud of his children and looking forward to the birth of his grandson. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his many wonderful friends.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

