Pedestrian arrested on I-84 in Southington

Connecticut state police stopped Tyara Sidney Lewis, 22, of Waterbury on Monday, July 16, as she was walking in the median on I-84 westbound, prior to exit 26, and she was arrested while failing to comply with officers.

Troopers told Lewis to stop multiple times, but she did not comply. She veered into traffic multiple times, causing traffic to slow down and swerve, so police took her into custody. Once handcuffed, Lewis slammed her wrists into a police cruiser, causing damage to the hood.

Lewis was charged with failing to comply with officers, second degree reckless endangerment, second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, and failure to obey an officer’s signal.

She was held on a $2,000 bond and was scheduled to appear at the Meriden Superior Courthouse on July 17.