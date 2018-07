Sports listings for the July 20 edition

REGISTRATION

SOUTHINGTON VALLEY MIDGET FOOTBALL LEAGUE (SVMFL). Registration through Aug. 15 for all divisions. Cheer Program ($85); Flag K-Grade 3 under 65 lbs. ($95); Girls Powder Puff for ages 9-17 ($115); Introduction to Flag through kindergarten ($40); Tackle A for grades 7-8 ($185); Tackle B for grades 5-6 ($185); and Tackle C for grades 3-4 ($185). More info and registration at www.svmfl.org.

TOURNAMENTS

SOUTHINGTON ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT. Friday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. scramble start, at Hawks Landing Country Club. Registration deadline is July 31st. Cost is $125 per person, includes coffee and donuts, lunch, beer on the course, and social hour and buffet dinner at the Elks Lodge. Individuals or foursomes welcome. Sponsorships available. Contact: Ken Hill (860) 919-6677.

GOLFING FOR VETERANS. Monday, Aug. 20 at Hawks Landing CC. American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 golf tournament to benefit programs for veterans, children and youth, education and more. Cost is $125 per golfer ($500 per foursome) and $100 for a hole sponsorship (until Aug. 1). Contact (860) 621-4243.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO. Mondays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

If you would like to your event announced in The Observer, please e-mail information to jgoralski@southingtonobserver.com. The Observer reserves the right to edit for content and space.