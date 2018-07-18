Performance listings for the July 20 edition

JULY 20-21

SOUTHINGTON

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.’ Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Musical play based on Disney Channel’s smash hit musical phenomenon featuring the students of East High.

JULY 27-28

SOUTHINGTON

‘CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.’ Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Play based on the hit DreamWorks film, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

A SHOT AT THE APPLE HARVEST FESTIVAL MAIN STAGE. The Apple Harvest Festival committee is looking to showcase local talent on the main stage of the Apple Harvest Festival (Sept. 28-30, Oct. 5-7). Send YouTube video links to ahfestival@southington.org or mail a dvd to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489. In the subject field, put “A Shot at the AHF Main Stage.” Stage time is limited, and selections will be made by the music and entertainment committee. More info on the festival at southingtonahf.com.

PLANTSVILLE

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 27, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($10 per carload). Non resident carloads coast $15. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

July

July 21, “The Princess Bride” (Southington Kiwanis)

July 28, “Bee Movie” (Southington Land Trust)

August

Aug. 4, “Edward Scissorhands” (Southington Travel Knights)

Aug. 11, “Coco” (Mill Foundation)

Aug. 18, “The Martian” (Southington Rotary)

Aug. 25, “The Boss Baby” (United Way)

September

Sept. 1, “Rio” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 27, TBA-Halloween Festival (Lions Club/SoCCA)

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. Tuesdays through Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. All ages welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this free event sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. More info at southington.org/KES.

July

July 24, Bill Hoagland and RJ

July 31, John Banker and Bryan Lizotte

August