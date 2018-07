Robert C. Huey II, beloved son and father, passed away on June 1.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1961, in Punxsutawney, Penn, the son of Robert and Sarah (Reitmyer) Huey. He has four children, Robert III, Bry, Annalicia, and Shane Huey; and a brother Scott. He was married to Lynn Fornier. Robert graduated from Plainville High School in 1979. He held different job positions in the area and the last position was as a tractor trailer driver in Florida.

Final arrangements were held privately.