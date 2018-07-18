Miscellaneous listings for the July 20 edition

SATURDAY, JULY 21

PLANTSVILLE

DERYNOSKI PTO FLEA MARKET. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southington Drive In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Space still available for vendors (25) and food vendors ($50). Contact: Desptofleamarket@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

SOUTHINGTON

WWI CT YANKEE DIVISION: THE LIFE OF A CT SOLDIER IN FRANCE. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by the 26th Yankee Division WWI Living Group re-enactors. More at southingtonhistory.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

WITCHES IN CT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by Taylor McClure from the CT Historical Society. This programs always draw a full house. More at southingtonhistory.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BIG HOUSE SUNDAY EVENING WORSHIP SERVICE. Third Sunday of the month, beginning on May 20. 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St. Non-traditional Sunday evening worship service regardless of your place on your faith journey. Music and message followed by coffee hour.

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.