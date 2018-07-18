Kids’ listings for the July 20 edition

JULY 23-27

SOUTHINGTON

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL. Registration underway for Zion Lutheran Church vacation bible school on July 23-27, 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Treehouse of God’s Love.” Open to children from 3 years to fifth grade. All are welcome. More info, call (860) 628-5759 or visit zionlutheranct.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION CLASS. 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Open to Southington residents over 12 years of age. Limited to 12 slots. Cost is $45. Contact: (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com