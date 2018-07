Fire report for the July 20 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 39 incidents from Monday, July 2 to Sunday, July 8:

Monday, July 2

7:21:03 a.m., 270 Spring St., Light Metals, Cover assignment, standby

12:51:14 p.m., 1278 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

4:46:35 p.m., 811 Queen St., Aldi, Refrigeration leak

6:29:49 p.m., 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, July 3

7:40:47 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Alarm system sounded

9:51:40 a.m., 750 Queen St., Smile Rite, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

11:49:12 a.m., 239 Main St., Historical Society, Smoke detector activation no fire

12:50:17 p.m., 46 North Rd., Natural vegetation fire

2:43:44 p.m., Curtiss St. and West St., Vehicle accident

3:49:15 p.m., 348 Pattonwood Dr., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

3:57:14 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:03:05 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and Queen St., No Incident found on arrival

8:25:20 p.m., 63 Silo Dr., No Incident found on arrival

9:04:40 p.m., Victoria Dr. and Sun Valley, Arcing, shorted electrical

Wednesday, July 4

11:56:19 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

5:10:27 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

6:38:14 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Hawks Landing, System malfunction

8:26:22 p.m., 384 Old Turnpike Rd., Chuck and Eddie’s, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Thursday, July 5

11:50:13 a.m., 1096 West St., Homewood Suites, Heat detector activation

12:15:30 p.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Recreation Park, Medical assist, assist EMS

3:03:29 p.m., 35 Pinecrest Dr., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

4:08:50 p.m., 18 Cedar Springs Circle, Excessive heat, scorch burns

6:31:58 p.m., 119 N. Ridge Ct., Smoke detector activation

9:12:58 p.m., 750 Queen St., Petco, Combustible/ flammable gas/ liquid

Friday, July 6

6:34:56 a.m., 1910 Mt. Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

1:18:05 p.m., 77 Sheffield Pl., Dumpster or other outside trash

2:22:25 p.m., 1601 Meriden Waterbury, Vehicle accident

3:00:59 p.m., 153 Beechwood Dr., Assist police or other government entity

3:11:56 p.m., S. End Rd. and Mulberry, Vehicle accident

11:22:20 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival

Saturday, July 7

11:50:31 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

3:56:42 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:59:05 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

11:08:09 p.m., 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Sunday, July 8