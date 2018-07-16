Obituary: Theresa (Mauro) MacKenzie, 88

Theresa (Mauro) MacKenzie, 88, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away peacefully and lovely on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Donald MacKenzie.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1929 in Southington, the daughter of the late Joseph and Antonina (Lorenzo) Mauro. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Lori Lock. Theresa enjoyed bowling card playing and shopping but most of all she loved being with her family.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Linda Cheesman of Newington, Lucy Sorice and husband Robert of Bristol and Theresa Gambordella and husband Robert of Bethany. Step children Donald MacKenzie Jr and wife Rita, Kath Myers and husband Art and Lori Jo Saucier and husband Mark; three brothers, Joseph, Michael and Tony Mauro and a sister Edith DiNello. She also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Andy Owens, her caregiver for the past 4 years.

She was predeceased by two sons , Nicholas and Joseph Renda and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 19th at St. Thomas Church at 11 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday morning from 9-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

