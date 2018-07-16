Obituary: Faye (Amoroso) Carbone, 102

Faye (Amoroso) Carbone, 102, of Southington passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at The Summit of Plantsville. She was the widow of Pasco Carbone.

She was born in Utica, NY on July 19, 1915, the daughter of the late Joseph and Vincenza (Procoppio) Amoroso.

She is survived by her children Patricia Pooler and husband Robert of Southington, Toni Fucini of Bristol and Frank Carbone and wife Patricia of Southington, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter Ginger Dearborn, a sister Betty DeFelippi and two brothers Harry and Frank Amoroso.

Faye was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Faye’s family would like to thank the Summit of Plantsville for the compassion and excellent care they provided for her, with a special thank-you to the Recreation Dept. who treated us all as family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in Faye’s memory to Camp Sloper , YMCA 29 High St. Southington, CT 06489

