Obituary: Brian Kleinhen, 47

Our family tearfully announces the passing of Brian Kleinhen, 47, a resident of Southington for 13 years. Due to a tragic motorcycle accident, on July 7, 2018, Brian entered into eternal rest. He was born on a cold winter day, January 20, 1971, in Hartford, son of David and Virginia (Dinneen) Kleinhen of Glastonbury. Brian attended Xavier High School where he experienced a bond of brotherhood with his friends Erik, Alex, and Dwight, who became lifelong friends. He was employed by the State of CT at UConn Health for 23 years as a Human Resources Payroll Systems Specialist. Brian was extremely grateful to have a great boss, Larry, whom he considered a friend. Brian will be sorely missed by his coworkers.

Brian is survived by his wife of 13 years, Sharon (Kavanah) Kleinhen, along with the most important part of his life, his four loving children: Vanessa, 20, Marcus, 18, Nicole, 12, and Juliana, 9, who will keep his memory alive. He is also survived by his parents, David and Virginia (Dineen) Kleinhen, and brother, Ian and his wife Jen, and who he considered a sister, Jennifer P., his in laws Nancy and Mike Pare, Grant and Naomi Kavanah, as well as his wife’s grandmother, Anna with whom he resided for 8 years.

Brian’s greatest joy was being a dad. He was so proud to be blessed with four children, whether it was teaching Vanessa how to drive a car, to taking the training wheels off Juliana’s bike, playing Xbox live with Marcus, or on stage dancing at a recital with Nicole for a father/daughter dance. Brian and Sharon shared 16 years together building a family, attending NY Yankee games , NY Giants games, concerts, vacations, and school functions. Brian enjoyed annual vacations when our family blended with his best friend Dwight’s family. Brian loved his good friend John so much that Brian’s four children considered him family – they all called him “Uncle John”. Our neighbors Pete and Deb were amazing. Brian and Pete loved to compete over who was able grow larger vegetables. In addition, every year Brian would plan Cape Cod fishing trips with Dave and Mystic trips with Tom and the kids. Brian loved cooking for his family, loved watching the history channel, and was able to recite every MASH episode.

Brian was a proud member of Southington’s Zion Lutheran Church. As a family, he and his wife and children were welcomed with open arms. Brian enthusiastically volunteered time at church functions with his Zion family.

Brian was a huge part of Sharon’s family. He was extremely close to her brother Grant, whom he called his brother, and always cherished the relationship he had with Fred Hoerup, his wife’s step father. Brian leaves many family members who mourn him, his brother in law Grant and wife Julie, brother in law Shawn and wife Krista, and sister in law Jennifer and husband Chris. Brian will be missed by all his nieces and nephews, many he spent countless times with: Grant, Mackenzie, Christina, Eric, Sydney, Taylor, Dinah, Keyshawn, Kaonna, Kory, Kam, Ava, Christian, Tyler, Reilly, Garrett, Ailish, Nick, Chris as well as his dog, Murphy Doodle.

Sharon and children would like to thank you all for the outpouring support they have received from family, friends, church members, the children’s’ school systems, and UConn Health, where Sharon and Brian met and fell in love.