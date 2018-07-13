Two men arrested for dispute over restaurant bill

On Thursday, July 12, two men were arrested after a dispute over a restaurant bill at 75 Center St. restaurant. Daron Cochrane, 29, of Meriden, and Jordyn Marineau, 28, of Middletown, were arrested after trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill as payment for their bill and an ensuing dispute with restaurant management.

According to police, restaurant staff recognized the bill as counterfeit and confronted the two men. After Cochrane and Marineau agreed to pay the bill with legitimate money, they were advised that they were no longer welcome at the restaurant. The two men became confrontational, and management contacted police, turning over the counterfeit bill.

Further investigation found the two men in possession of a total of four counterfeit $100 bills, which police seized as evidence. During the arrest, Cochrane physically resisted police and attempted to pull away from officers. No injuries were reported.

Both men were charged with third degree criminal trespassing, first degree forgery, and second degree breach of peace. Additionally, Cochrane was charged with interfering with an officer.

Cochrane was held pending a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 13. Marineau was released on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 23.