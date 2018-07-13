Southington man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Terrance Secore, 60, of Southington was arrested by police on Friday, July 13 for violating a protective order and assaulting an ex-girlfriend before police tracked him down in an unregistered vehicle.

The charges stemmed from an incident at his ex-girlfriend’s home despite a protective order. Secore entered the home through an unlocked door without permission. He was asked to leave the home, refused, and began to yell at the victim.

Secore then allegedly pushed the victim to the floor. He vandalized a piece of furniture and left the home.

He was located a short time later while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The vehicle had a cancelled registration plate on it that did not belong on the vehicle, and the vehicle was not properly insured.

Secore was charged with third degree burglary, violation of a protective order, third degree assault, second degree threatening, second degree criminal mischief, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, and improper use of a marker plate. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 13.