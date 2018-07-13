Obituary: James H Gregory, 95

James H Gregory, 95, of Southington, passed away on Friday July 13, 2018 at the Summit At Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Cooper) Gregory.

James was born in Kent, CT and was the son of the late Henry and Ellen ( Hall) Gregory.

James served in the US Marine Corps during WWII. He had received many medals including a Bronze Star, serving in Guam and the Mariana Islands. He retired from SNET in 1982 as a supervisor. Jim was a “Big” Washington Redskin fan and NASCAR racing fan.

He was a life member of the VFW. He was also a member of American Legion, Marine Corps League, and the Calendar House .

Jim’s family would like to thank to all the staff at the Summit especially those of “Independence Way” , Athena Health Care Hospice along with Dr. Glaser and his staff for their support and care given to Jim.

James is survived by his 2 sons Douglas J. Gregory and his wife Elizabeth of Southington, and Brian H. Gregory and his wife Donna of SC, four grandchildren Rachael Mendoza, Jason, Ryan and Kevin Gregory, along with 3 great grandsons . He was predeceased by a brother Gerald Gregory and a sister Dara Eick. Services and burial will be held at The State Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to The Summit At. Plantsville Resident Council Fund 261 Summit St. Plantsville CT. 06479 . The DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

