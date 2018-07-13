Obituary: Debra L. Bruzik, 59

Debra L. Bruzik, 59, of Southington CT. passed away peacefully on July 9 2018 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford CT. Surrounded by family, friends and the ocean which she loved so much.

Debra is survived by her loving husband Robert N Bruzik of Southington. Her two children Amy Ferreira and Robby Bruzik of Southington. her siblings Susan Henson and her husband Roger Henson, Karen Lasso and her husband David Lasso of Wallingford, Phil VanWinkle and his wife Dee VanWinkle of Cape Coral, FL and David VanWinkle and his wife Judy VanWinkle of Middletown, her step children MaryEllen Bruzik and her wife Jean Aspinwall, Niel Bruzik and his wife Sara Bruzik, her 6 grandchildren Noah, Christopher, Liam, Penelope, Logan and Tyler, her many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Debra was born in 1958 in Chelsea, MA. She was a very strong, loving and caring woman. Everything she did was done with her family and loved ones in mind. Debra was always about positivity, family, friends and fun.

At this time there will be no services will be held but the family will be having a celebration of life on a date to be determined