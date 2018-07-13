Kevin Roberts joins the Observer

The Southington Observer welcomes Kevin Roberts as our new sports writer for Southington sports.

Kevin is a 2006 graduate from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science. He began his sports writing career right after graduation, covering news and sports at the Register Citizen in Torrington, but he quickly moved into the region as a sports reporter for the New Britain Herald/Bristol Press in 2012.

He is no stranger to Southington teams. Kevin has already covered a number of Blue Knights teams, working for three daily newspapers in the region. Football fans will recognize him from his coverage of the Blue Knights, but Kevin has also covered the Blue Knights and Lady Knights at baseball and softball state championship games, along with a number of local features and games.

Most recently, Kevin has been working as a sports clerk with the Waterbury Republican-American.

Besides his work in print media, Kevin has been a prolific online writer, photographer, and videographer for his own personal blog (www.sportsonct69.com) that covers Waterbury, Wolcott, and Bristol while averaging nearly 20,000 pageviews each month.

Those skills will come in handy as the Observer continues to build our on-line presence.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin to our staff. With his experience in print and on-line, he’s going to hit the ground running,” said Observer editor John Goralski. “He’s a talented writer that already has a lot of experience writing about Southington sports, and he is committed to continuing our tradition of superior local sports coverage.”

Kevin can be reached by email at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com.