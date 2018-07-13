GOP gubernatorial forum at Back Nine Tavern on July 16

The Southington Republican Town Committee will host a Connecticut GOP gubernatorial forum, inviting Republican candidates Mark Boughton, Tim Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski and David Stemerman, on July 16 at the Back Nine Tavern starting at 7 p.m.

“Republicans have a very strong slate of candidates in the race for Connecticut’s next governor, which makes choosing the best candidate a challenge,” said SRTC officials in a press release. “The intent of this forum will be to help educate primary voters on each candidate’s platform and plans to turn the state around.”

Boughton is the endorsed candidate from the May 2018 Republican convention, and Herbst and Obsitnik both qualified for the primary at the convention. Stefanowski and Stemerman successfully petitioned their way to the primary ballot as well.

The event will be moderated by Todd Feinburg, host of “Afternoons with Todd Feinbur,” on WtIC AM News Talk 1080. Feinburg will ask a series of questions to the candidates, which they will respond to with up to three minutes. The questions will be based on citizen concerns such as the economy, job growth, immigration, taxes, education and more.

The questions are not intended for debate—candidates will be instructed to restrict their responses to the topic of the question, and not to other candidates. The purpose of the forum is to better educate voters on each candidate’s positions and plans for Connecticut.

If time permits, there may be a question and answer session. The moderator will ensure questions are appropriate and meant to further educate voters in attendance.