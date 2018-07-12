Obituary: Helen T. (Kindel) Peck, 94

Helen T. (Kindel) Peck, 94, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the HOCC at New Britain. She had been the loving wife of the late William Peck for nearly 25 years before his sudden passing.

Born on June 15, 1924 in Southington to the late George and Theresa (Oblij) Kindel, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Helen was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Church and was a member of the Ladies Adoration Society of the Most Blessed Sacrament for over 70 years. She also worked as the church’s caretaker for many years. Helen loved the Red Sox, UCONN Women’s Basketball and especially her cats.

She is survived by her son George Peck and his wife Diane of Southington and her grandson, William Peck and his wife Alicia of Southington. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Shay of NY and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Wielgosh and two brothers, Joseph and Walter Kindel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to the Holy Trinity PNCC, 200 Summer St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

Helen’s family would like to thank the entire staff at HOCC at New Britain for their compassion and the excellent care they provided for her.

Funeral services were held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 16, 2018 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 200 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity PNCC Cemetery, Plantsville. Calling hours will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

