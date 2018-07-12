CIAC fans invited to select top championship moment

CHESHIRE—The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced a poll to select the top championship moment from the 2017-18 school year.

The official CIAC championship broadcast partner the NFHS Network streamed 51 championship finals this past year and 20 top plays or critical moments have been featured (one from each sport covered) for fans to choose from.

The poll is available at casci.ac/3629 at CIACsports.com and the moments will also be shared on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube so that fans can cast their vote. hashtag #CIACMomentsVote.

” CIAC is excited to give fans their say by selecting their favorite championship moment from the past year,” officials said in the release.

The voting will close on Friday, July 20 at noon and the top 5 will be announced in a top 5 daily countdown the following week.