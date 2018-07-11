Southington Recreation Department listings for the July 13 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

RECREATION PARK POOL HOURS. Recreation Park pool is open for the season. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

MEMORIAL PARK POOL HOURS. Memorial Park pool and splash pad is open for the season. Regular hours of operation: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday-Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

SWIMMING LESSONS REGISTRATION (SESSION 2). Thursday, July 12 (Rec. Park) or Thursday, July 19 (Memorial Park), 5:30 to 8 p.m., in the town hall finance department conference room, 75 main St. Open to Southington children aged 5 and up. Proof of residency is required. Bring the child’s last swim card if available; a birth certificate must be presented for any child who has not previously taken lessons. Cost is $55 per child ($125 for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Info and forms at www.southington.org/swim2.

YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION (FALL LEAGUE). Online registration through July 13. Open to Southington boys and girls born between 2003 and 2012. Cost is $70 ($110 max per family). Register at www.southingtonyouthsoccer.org.

TENNIS LESSONS FOR ADULTS. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 24 to Aug. 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Memorial Park tennis courts, 776 Woodruff St. Beginner’s level tennis lessons for Southington residents ages 18 and older. Bring your own racket and water bottle. Cost is $65 on a first-come, first-served basis. Info and registration at www.southington.org/AdultTennis.

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP. Aug. 6-9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Presented by the recreation department and Elevation Volleyball Academy. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. Register by July 30. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BeachVBCamp.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 3-5). Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 27 to Oct. 10, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY CLINIC (GRADES 6-9). Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 28 to Oct. 4, 5 to 6 p.m. at Panthorn Park upper lacrosse field, 485 Burritt St. Cost is $65 per child. Bring sports equipment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December

Dec. 8, Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, $TBD.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.

July

July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).

July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).

August

Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).

Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).

Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).

Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).

Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).

September

Sept. 5, Out the Boxx (Lions Club).

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES.

Tuesdays, June 26-Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. All ages welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this free event sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. More info at www.southington.org/KES.

July

July 17, Tony Susi and Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

July 24, Bill Hoagland and RJ

July 31, John Banker and Bryan Lizotte

August