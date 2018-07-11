Southington Public Library listings for the July 13 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

July

Shooting Stars nominations (Now through July 16). Nominate your favorite senior. Let the library know why this woman deserves a special night and what she means to you. Twelve winners will be chosen, and on Monday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m., a pampering night will be held at the library followed by a professional photo shoot. This evening will include a consultation and a light makeover with teen makeup artists, a professional photo shoot with Jennifer Maring of Maring Visuals, a custom keepsake frame crafted by the Just Be Cause: Kids Making a Difference crew, and light refreshments. Send nominations to chubete@southington.org by July 16.

August

Ongoing

Teen Summer Reading Raffle. Now through Aug. 22. Open to Southington teens. Each book, audiobook, comic book, and/or graphic novel read becomes a raffle ticket for a chance to win gift cards for Amazon, Panera Bread, Dunkin Donuts, or Barnes and Noble. Winners will be chosen at the summer reading party on Aug. 22. Forms available at southingtonlibraryteens.weebly.com or on the counter across from the Reference Desk.

Miscellaneous