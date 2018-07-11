Seniors’ listings for the July 13 edition

SATURDAY, JULY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the senior living community. People are welcome to just stop by. More info at (860) 628-5656 or southingtonorchards.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 17

SOUTHINGTON

“CELEBRATE ITALIA.” 11 a.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, Mulberry St. Cost is $42. Drive on your own. Dominic Depasquale and Orchestra Romanza will play music to dance to with a family style sit down lunch. RSVP, (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services and the CT Center for Healthy Aging. Referrals and resources available.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PARTY BRIDGE. Second, fourth, and fifth Wednesdays of the month, 1 to 3:15 p.m., at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. All are welcome. Open to all levels of bridge players. Sign up at front desk or contact Kathie Connolly, (860) 621-4663.

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.